Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 24th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 24th:

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This company that engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.1% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.81 compared with 0.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): This equipment rental supplier carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.

Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.74, compared with 3.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC): This company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Universal Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.87, compared with 1.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM): This company that operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics and occupational health centers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.7% over the last 60 days.

Select Medical Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.99, compared with 2.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

