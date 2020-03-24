Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 24th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 24th:

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS): This semiconductor company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Cirrus Logic has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 3.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX): This fabless semiconductor company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Mellanox has a PEG ratio of 0.78, compared with 3.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH): This company that engages in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

TRI Pointe has a PEG ratio of 0.39, compared with 0.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.