Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 23rd
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:
Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK): This company that develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Mitek Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.79 compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI): This company that designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
YETI Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.68, compared with 0.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Virtusa Corporation (VRTU): This company that provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Virtusa has a PEG ratio of 0.57, compared with 0.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX): This fabless semiconductor company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.
Mellanox Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.77, compared with 3.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
