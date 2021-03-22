Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 22nd
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 22nd:
Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC): This company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Universal Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.92 compared with 1.82 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): This equipment rental supplier carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.
Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.76, compared with 3.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.8% over the last 60 days.
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.24, compared with 3.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Repsol, S.A. (REPYY): This integrated energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.1% over the last 60 days.
Repsol has a PEG ratio of 0.25, compared with 1.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
