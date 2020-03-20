Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 20th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 20th:
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL): This specialty pharmaceutical company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. Price and Consensus
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. Quote
Collegium Pharmaceutical has a PEG ratio of 0.27 compared with 0.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. Quote
CRA International, Inc. (CRAI): This consulting company that offers economic, financial and management consulting services which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Charles River Associates Price and Consensus
Charles River Associates price-consensus-chart | Charles River Associates Quote
CRA International has a PEG ratio of 0.52, compared with 1.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Charles River Associates PEG Ratio (TTM)
Charles River Associates peg-ratio-ttm | Charles River Associates Quote
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR): This provider of reinsurance and insurance products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Quote
RenaissanceRe has a PEG ratio of 0.87, compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Quote
Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI): This provider of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Resideo Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Resideo Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Resideo Technologies, Inc. Quote
Resideo Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.14, compared with 4.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Resideo Technologies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Resideo Technologies, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Resideo Technologies, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Click to get this free report
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Charles River Associates (CRAI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.