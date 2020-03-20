Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 20th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 20th:

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL): This specialty pharmaceutical company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. Price and Consensus

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. Quote

Collegium Pharmaceutical has a PEG ratio of 0.27 compared with 0.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. Quote

CRA International, Inc. (CRAI): This consulting company that offers economic, financial and management consulting services which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Charles River Associates Price and Consensus

Charles River Associates price-consensus-chart | Charles River Associates Quote

CRA International has a PEG ratio of 0.52, compared with 1.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Charles River Associates PEG Ratio (TTM)

Charles River Associates peg-ratio-ttm | Charles River Associates Quote

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR): This provider of reinsurance and insurance products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Quote

RenaissanceRe has a PEG ratio of 0.87, compared with 1.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Quote

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI): This provider of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Resideo Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Resideo Technologies, Inc. Quote

Resideo Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.14, compared with 4.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Resideo Technologies, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Resideo Technologies, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.