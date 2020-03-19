Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 19th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 19th:

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS): This semiconductor company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cirrus Logic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cirrus Logic, Inc. Quote

Cirrus Logic has a PEG ratio of 0.86, compared with 3.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Cirrus Logic, Inc. Quote

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX): This fabless semiconductor company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Price and Consensus

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Quote

Mellanox has a PEG ratio of 0.75, compared with 3.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Quote

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH): This company that engages in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Quote

TRI Pointe has a PEG ratio of 0.36, compared with 0.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Quote

