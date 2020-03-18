Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 18th:

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): This company that provides marine transportation services to oil industries carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers has a PEG ratio of 0.96, compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX): This fabless semiconductor company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Mellanox Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.79, compared with 3.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK): This company that develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Mitek Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.79, compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

