Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 17th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:

Virtusa Corporation (VRTU): This company that provides digital engineering and information technology outsourcing services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Virtusa Corporation Price and Consensus

Virtusa Corporation price-consensus-chart | Virtusa Corporation Quote

Virtusa has a PEG ratio of 0.57 compared 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Virtusa Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Virtusa Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Virtusa Corporation Quote

GMS Inc. (GMS): This company that distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

GMS Inc. Price and Consensus

GMS Inc. price-consensus-chart | GMS Inc. Quote

GMS has a PEG ratio of 0.59, compared with 0.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

GMS Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

GMS Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | GMS Inc. Quote

XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO): This company that provides supply chain solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

XPO Logistics, Inc. Price and Consensus

XPO Logistics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | XPO Logistics, Inc. Quote

XPO Logistics has a PEG ratio of 0.40, compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

XPO Logistics, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

XPO Logistics, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | XPO Logistics, Inc. Quote

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (FBM): This company that distributes building products carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Price and Consensus

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Quote

Foundation Building Materials has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 1.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.