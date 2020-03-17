Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 17th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:
Virtusa Corporation (VRTU): This company that provides digital engineering and information technology outsourcing services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Virtusa has a PEG ratio of 0.57 compared 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
GMS Inc. (GMS): This company that distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
GMS has a PEG ratio of 0.59, compared with 0.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO): This company that provides supply chain solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
XPO Logistics has a PEG ratio of 0.40, compared with 0.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (FBM): This company that distributes building products carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Foundation Building Materials has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 1.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
