Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 16th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 16th:

MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL): This provider of radiofrequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

MaxLinear, Inc Price and Consensus

MaxLinear, Inc price-consensus-chart | MaxLinear, Inc Quote

MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 0.92 compared with 2.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

MaxLinear, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

MaxLinear, Inc peg-ratio-ttm | MaxLinear, Inc Quote

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This company that engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.1% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.77, compared with 3.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote

Owens Corning (OC): This manufacturer and marketer of a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

Owens Corning Price and Consensus

Owens Corning price-consensus-chart | Owens Corning Quote

Owens Corning has a PEG ratio of 0.96, compared with 1.85 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Owens Corning PEG Ratio (TTM)

Owens Corning peg-ratio-ttm | Owens Corning Quote

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX): This provider of a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Quote

ASE Technology Holding has a PEG ratio of 0.84, compared with 2.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Owens Corning Inc (OC): Free Stock Analysis Report



MaxLinear, Inc (MXL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): Free Stock Analysis Report



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.