Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 16th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 16th:

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS): This provider of wealth management services, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. Price and Consensus

Focus Financial Partners Inc. price-consensus-chart | Focus Financial Partners Inc. Quote

Focus Financial Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 0.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Focus Financial Partners Inc. Quote

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH):This company that designs, constructs and markets single-family detached and attached homes, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Quote

TRI Pointe has a PEG ratio of 0.69, compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Quote

Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK): This developer of mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Mitek Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Mitek Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Mitek Systems, Inc. Quote

Mitek Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Mitek Systems, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Mitek Systems, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Mitek Systems, Inc. Quote

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS): This fabless semiconductor company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cirrus Logic, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cirrus Logic, Inc. Quote

Cirrus Logic has a PEG ratio of 1.05, compared with 3.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Cirrus Logic, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.