Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 15th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 15th:

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): This equipment rental supplier carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.

Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 3.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.8% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.23, compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK): This company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Jack in the Box has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 14.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC): This homebuilding and financial service provider carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

M.D.C. Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.78, compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

