Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 13th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 13th:

Virtusa Corporation (VRTU): This company that provides digital engineering and information technology outsourcing services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Virtusa has a PEG ratio of 0.65 compared with 0.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): This company that provides marine transportation services to oil industries carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers has a PEG ratio of 0.90, compared with 0.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX): This fabless semiconductor company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Mellanox Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.75, compared with 3.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK): This company that develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Mitek Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.92, compared with 1.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

