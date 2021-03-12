Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 12th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 12th:

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK): This company that manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 94.5% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.49 compared with 0.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX): This company that develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

Hologic has a PEG ratio of 0.51, compared with 4.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS): This financial institution that provides range of financial services and carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Goldman Sachs has a PEG ratio of 0.59, compared with 1.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH): This recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.7% over the last 60 days.

Camping World Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.25, compared with 1.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

