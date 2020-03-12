Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 12th:

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS): This semiconductor company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Cirrus Logic has a PEG ratio of 1.06, compared with 4.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

KB Home (KBH): This homebuilding company, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.66, compared with 0.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH): This company that engages in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

TRI Pointe has a PEG ratio of 0.79, compared with 0.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

