Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 11th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 11th:

MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL): This provider of radiofrequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 0.85 compared with 1.99 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.1% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.73, compared with 2.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): This developer, manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.

Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.83, compared with 3.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX): This provider of Sketch-to-Scale services to original equipment manufacturers carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Flex has a PEG ratio of 0.90, compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

