Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 11th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 11th:

Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK): This company, which develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Mitek Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Mitek Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Mitek Systems, Inc. Quote

Mitek Systems has a PEG ratio of 1.04 compared with 1.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Mitek Systems, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Mitek Systems, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Mitek Systems, Inc. Quote

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH): This company that engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Quote

TRI Pointe Group has a PEG ratio of 0.82, compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | TRI Pointe Group, Inc. Quote

Virtusa Corporation (VRTU): This company that provides digital engineering and information technology outsourcing services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Virtusa Corporation Price and Consensus

Virtusa Corporation price-consensus-chart | Virtusa Corporation Quote

Virtusa has a PEG ratio of 0.85, compared with 0.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Virtusa Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Virtusa Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Virtusa Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.