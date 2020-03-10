Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 10th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 10th:
Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX): This a fabless semiconductor company, which designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
Mellanox Technologies has a PEG ratio of 0.77 compared with 4.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
DaVita Inc. (DVA): This company that provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9% over the last 60 days.
DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.63, compared with 3.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS): This company that provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.
Focus Financial Partners has a PEG ratio of 0.31, compared with 0.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): This company that designs and builds single-family homes carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.94, compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.