Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 9th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 9th:

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This company that through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 0.77 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII): This manufacturer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

G-III Apparel has a PEG ratio of 1.24 compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (HCCI): This company that through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.1% over the last 60 days.

Heritage-Crystal Clean has a PEG ratio of 1.37 compared with 3.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Facebook, Inc. (FB): This company that operates a social networking website carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

Facebook has a PEG ratio of 1.26 compared with 4.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

