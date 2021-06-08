Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 8th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8th:
PVH Corp. (PVH): This apparel company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
PVH Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.93 compared with 1.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL): This multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
Lumber Liquidators has a PEG ratio of 0.76, compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): This online advertising services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.1% over the last 60 days.
Alphabet has a PEG ratio of 1.48, compared with 4.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC): This health care products and services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Henry Schein has a PEG ratio of 1.72, compared with 3.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
