Investing

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 8th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8th:

PVH Corp. (PVH): This apparel company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

 

PVH Corp. Price and Consensus

PVH Corp. Price and Consensus

PVH Corp. price-consensus-chart | PVH Corp. Quote

 

PVH Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.93 compared with 1.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

PVH Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PVH Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PVH Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | PVH Corp. Quote

 

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL): This multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Price and Consensus

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Price and Consensus

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc price-consensus-chart | Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Quote

 

Lumber Liquidators has a PEG ratio of 0.76, compared with 1.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Quote

 

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): This online advertising services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

 

Alphabet has a PEG ratio of 1.48, compared with 4.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Alphabet Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Alphabet Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Alphabet Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Alphabet Inc. Quote

 

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC): This health care products and services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Henry Schein, Inc. Price and Consensus

Henry Schein, Inc. Price and Consensus

Henry Schein, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Henry Schein, Inc. Quote

 

Henry Schein has a PEG ratio of 1.72, compared with 3.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Henry Schein, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Henry Schein, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Henry Schein, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Henry Schein, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>


Click to get this free report

PVH Corp. (PVH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc (LL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Personal Finance Videos

    #TradeTalks Ttips for funding a 529 plan

    Forbes Advisor Student Loans Analyst Brianna McGurran discusses tips for funding a 529 plan.

    May 25, 2021

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Investing

    Explore

    Most Popular