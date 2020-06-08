Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 8th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8th:

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO): This company operates colleges, institutions, and universities carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Perdoceo Education Corporation Price and Consensus

Perdoceo Education Corporation price-consensus-chart | Perdoceo Education Corporation Quote

Perdoceo Education has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 3.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Perdoceo Education Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Perdoceo Education Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Perdoceo Education Corporation Quote

Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA): This company that develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

Acacia Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus

Acacia Communications, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Acacia Communications, Inc. Quote

Acacia Communications has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Acacia Communications, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Acacia Communications, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Acacia Communications, Inc. Quote

Celestica Inc. (CLS): This company provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus

Celestica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celestica, Inc. Quote

Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.90 compared with 1.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Celestica, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Celestica, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Celestica, Inc. Quote

Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY): This integrated aluminum company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Norsk Hydro ASA Price and Consensus

Norsk Hydro ASA price-consensus-chart | Norsk Hydro ASA Quote

Norsk Hydro has a PEG ratio of 0.42, compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Norsk Hydro ASA PEG Ratio (TTM)

Norsk Hydro ASA peg-ratio-ttm | Norsk Hydro ASA Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.