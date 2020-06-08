Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 8th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 8th:
Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO): This company operates colleges, institutions, and universities carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Perdoceo Education Corporation Price and Consensus
Perdoceo Education Corporation price-consensus-chart | Perdoceo Education Corporation Quote
Perdoceo Education has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 3.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Perdoceo Education Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Perdoceo Education Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Perdoceo Education Corporation Quote
Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA): This company that develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.
Acacia Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus
Acacia Communications, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Acacia Communications, Inc. Quote
Acacia Communications has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Acacia Communications, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Acacia Communications, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Acacia Communications, Inc. Quote
Celestica Inc. (CLS): This company provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus
Celestica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celestica, Inc. Quote
Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.90 compared with 1.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Celestica, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Celestica, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Celestica, Inc. Quote
Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY): This integrated aluminum company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Norsk Hydro ASA Price and Consensus
Norsk Hydro ASA price-consensus-chart | Norsk Hydro ASA Quote
Norsk Hydro has a PEG ratio of 0.42, compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Norsk Hydro ASA PEG Ratio (TTM)
Norsk Hydro ASA peg-ratio-ttm | Norsk Hydro ASA Quote
