Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 7th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 7th:

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This company that through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AutoNation, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

At Home Group Inc. (HOME): This company that owns and operates home-decorating accessories stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

At Home Group Inc. Price and Consensus

At Home Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | At Home Group Inc. Quote

At Home Group has a PEG ratio of 0.56 compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

At Home Group Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

At Home Group Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | At Home Group Inc. Quote

Facebook, Inc. (FB): This company that operates a social networking website carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

Facebook, Inc. Price and Consensus

Facebook, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Facebook, Inc. Quote

Facebook has a PEG ratio of 1.25 compared with 4.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Facebook, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Facebook, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Facebook, Inc. Quote

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (HCCI): This company that through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.1% over the last 60 days.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Price and Consensus

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Quote

Heritage-Crystal Clean has a PEG ratio of 1.36 compared with 3.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Quote

