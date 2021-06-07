Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 7th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 7th:
AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This company that through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
At Home Group Inc. (HOME): This company that owns and operates home-decorating accessories stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
At Home Group has a PEG ratio of 0.56 compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Facebook, Inc. (FB): This company that operates a social networking website carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.
Facebook has a PEG ratio of 1.25 compared with 4.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (HCCI): This company that through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.1% over the last 60 days.
Heritage-Crystal Clean has a PEG ratio of 1.36 compared with 3.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
