Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 5th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 5th:

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN): This developer and manufacturer of optoelectronic products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.8% over the last 60 days.

NeoPhotonics has a PEG ratio 1.08, compared with 5.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT): This developer and manufacturer of automotive access control products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Strattec Security has a PEG ratio 1.47, compared with 7.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): This operator of warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.8% over the last 60 days.

BJ's has a PEG ratio 1.14, compared with 2.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

