Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 4th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 4th:

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET): This company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Bassett Furniture has a PEG ratio of 1.02 compared with 1.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): This online advertising services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.1% over the last 60 days.

Alphabet has a PEG ratio of 1.45, compared with 2.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Tennant Company (TNC): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Tennant has a PEG ratio of 1.92, compared with 3.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

