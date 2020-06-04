Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 4th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 4th:

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT): This manufacturer of automotive access control products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Strattec Security Corporation Price and Consensus

Strattec Security Corporation price-consensus-chart | Strattec Security Corporation Quote

Strattec Security has a PEG ratio of 1.49 compared with 7.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Strattec Security Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Strattec Security Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Strattec Security Corporation Quote

Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY): This integrated aluminum company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Norsk Hydro ASA Price and Consensus

Norsk Hydro ASA price-consensus-chart | Norsk Hydro ASA Quote

Norsk Hydro has a PEG ratio of 0.41, compared with 0.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Norsk Hydro ASA PEG Ratio (TTM)

Norsk Hydro ASA peg-ratio-ttm | Norsk Hydro ASA Quote

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN): This developer of optoelectronic products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.8% over the last 60 days.

NeoPhotonics Corporation Price and Consensus

NeoPhotonics Corporation price-consensus-chart | NeoPhotonics Corporation Quote

NeoPhotonics has a PEG ratio of 1.09, compared with 5.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

NeoPhotonics Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

NeoPhotonics Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | NeoPhotonics Corporation Quote

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO): This operator of colleges, institutions and universities, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Career Education Corporation Price and Consensus

Career Education Corporation price-consensus-chart | Career Education Corporation Quote

Perdoceo Education has a PEG ratio of 0.74, compared with 3.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Career Education Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Career Education Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Career Education Corporation Quote

