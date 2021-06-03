Investing

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 3rd:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): This semiconductor company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Advanced Micro Devices has a PEG ratio of 1.08 compared with 4.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (HCCI): This parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Heritage-Crystal Clean has a PEG ratio of 1.38, compared with 3.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This automotive retailercarries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

 

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.51, compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Facebook, Inc. (FB): This developer of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Facebook has a PEG ratio of 1.24 compared with 2.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

