Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 3rd:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): This semiconductor company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote

Advanced Micro Devices has a PEG ratio of 1.08 compared with 4.57 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (HCCI): This parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.1% over the last 60 days.

HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. Price and Consensus

HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. Quote

Heritage-Crystal Clean has a PEG ratio of 1.38, compared with 3.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. Quote

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This automotive retailercarries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.51, compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AutoNation, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

Facebook, Inc. (FB): This developer of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

Facebook, Inc. Price and Consensus

Facebook, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Facebook, Inc. Quote

Facebook has a PEG ratio of 1.24 compared with 2.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Facebook, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Facebook, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Facebook, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.