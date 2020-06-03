Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 3rd:

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG): This operator of direct-to-student learning platform, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

Chegg, Inc. Price and Consensus

Chegg, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Chegg, Inc. Quote

Chegg has a PEG ratio 1.09, compared with 1.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Chegg, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Chegg, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Chegg, Inc. Quote

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU): This gold mining company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price and Consensus

AngloGold Ashanti Limited price-consensus-chart | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote

AngloGold Ashanti has a PEG ratio 0.59, compared with 0.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited peg-ratio-ttm | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): This operator of warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.8% over the last 60 days.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote

BJ's has a PEG ratio 1.22, compared with 2.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.