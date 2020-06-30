Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 30th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 30th:

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC): This producer and distributor of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrims Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrims Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrims Pride Corporation Quote

Pilgrim's Pride has a PEG ratio 1.37, compared with 22.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pilgrims Pride Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pilgrims Pride Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Pilgrims Pride Corporation Quote

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This publicly owned investment manager, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

AllianceBernstein's has a PEG ratio 0.69, compared with 1.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. peg-ratio-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): This developer and manufacturer of biopharmaceutical products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Price and Consensus

Bristol Myers Squibb Company price-consensus-chart | Bristol Myers Squibb Company Quote

Bristol-Myers' has a PEG ratio 1.12, compared with 1.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company PEG Ratio (TTM)

Bristol Myers Squibb Company peg-ratio-ttm | Bristol Myers Squibb Company Quote

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): This provider of fresh, natural, and organic food products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote

Sprouts Farmers Market's has a PEG ratio 1.58, compared with 1.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.