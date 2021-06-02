Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 2nd:

Facebook, Inc. (FB): This company that develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

Facebook has a PEG ratio of 1.24 compared with 3.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): This visual computing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

NVIDIA has a PEG ratio of 2.64, compared with 2.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This automotive retailercarries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

