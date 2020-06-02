Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 2nd:

Celestica Inc. (CLS): This company provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus

Celestica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celestica, Inc. Quote

Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.82 compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Celestica, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Celestica, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Celestica, Inc. Quote

Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY): This integrated aluminum company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Norsk Hydro ASA Price and Consensus

Norsk Hydro ASA price-consensus-chart | Norsk Hydro ASA Quote

Norsk Hydro has a PEG ratio of 0.37, compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Norsk Hydro ASA PEG Ratio (TTM)

Norsk Hydro ASA peg-ratio-ttm | Norsk Hydro ASA Quote

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO): This company operates colleges, institutions, and universities carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Perdoceo Education Corporation Price and Consensus

Perdoceo Education Corporation price-consensus-chart | Perdoceo Education Corporation Quote

Perdoceo Education has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 3.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Perdoceo Education Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Perdoceo Education Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Perdoceo Education Corporation Quote

