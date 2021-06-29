Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 29th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 29th:

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (HCCI): This company that provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.5% over the last 60 days.

Heritage-Crystal Clean has a PEG ratio of 1.32 compared with 4.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

United States Steel Corporation (X): This producer and seller of flat-rolled and tubular steel products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

United States Steel has a PEG ratio of 0.30, compared with 0.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Target Corporation (TGT): This general merchandise retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.6% over the last 60 days.

Target has a PEG ratio of 1.54, compared with 2.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC): This provider of health care products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Henry Schein has a PEG ratio of 1.64, compared with 3.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

