Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 29th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 29th:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): This biopharmaceutical products developer carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has a PEG ratio of 1.12 compared with 1.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Inphi Corporation (IPHI): This high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Inphi has a PEG ratio of 0.13 compared with 5.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW): This home improvement retailer carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Lowe's has a PEG ratio of 1.21 compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH): This motion and control technologies and systems manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Parker-Hannifin has a PEG ratio of 1.51 compared with 9.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

