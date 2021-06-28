Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 28th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This company that through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 0.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AutoNation, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

Macy's, Inc. (M): This omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, websites, and mobile applications carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Macy's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macy's, Inc. Quote

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Macy's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Macy's, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Macy's, Inc. Quote

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL): This company that together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Price and Consensus

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc price-consensus-chart | Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Quote

Lumber Liquidators has a PEG ratio of 0.68 compared with 1.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Quote

Target Corporation (TGT): This company that operates large-format general merchandise and food discount stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.6% over the last 60 days.

Target Corporation Price and Consensus

Target Corporation price-consensus-chart | Target Corporation Quote

Target has a PEG ratio of 1.53 compared with 2.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Target Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Target Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Target Corporation Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.