Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 28th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:
AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This company that through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared with 0.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Macy's, Inc. (M): This omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, websites, and mobile applications carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL): This company that together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
Lumber Liquidators has a PEG ratio of 0.68 compared with 1.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Target Corporation (TGT): This company that operates large-format general merchandise and food discount stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.6% over the last 60 days.
Target has a PEG ratio of 1.53 compared with 2.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
