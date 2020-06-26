Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 26th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 26th:

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): This company that operates as a warehouse club, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30% over the last 60 days.

BJ's Wholesale Club has a PEG ratio of 1.23 compared with 1.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): This operator of grocery stores, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market has a PEG ratio of 1.53, compared with 1.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO): This operator of educational institutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Perdoceo Education has a PEG ratio of 0.67, compared with 3.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.