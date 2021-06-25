Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 25th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 25th:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): This semiconductor company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Micro Devices has a PEG ratio of 1.14 compared with 4.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL): This multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Lumber Liquidators has a PEG ratio of 0.69, compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

United States Steel Corporation (X): This producer and seller of flat-rolled and tubular steel products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

United States Steel has a PEG ratio of 0.32, compared with 0.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (HCCI): This provider of parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.5% over the last 60 days.

Heritage-Crystal Clean has a PEG ratio of 1.26, compared with 3.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.