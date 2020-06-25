Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 25th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 25th:
PTC Inc. (PTC): This software and services company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
PTC has a PEG ratio of 1.03 compared with 2.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): This provider of branded consumer packaged goods, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.
Procter & Gamble has a PEG ratio of 3.26, compared with 3.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB): This branded consumer products company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.
Spectrum Brands has a PEG ratio of 1.19, compared with 1.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
