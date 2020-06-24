Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 24th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 24th:

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO): This company that provide education through online, campus based, and blended learning programs carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Perdoceo Education has a PEG ratio of 0.70 compared with 3.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This company that provides investment research services carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 1.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC): This information and communications technology solutions for service providers carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2% over the last 60 days.

Ericsson has a PEG ratio of 0.68 compared with 2.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

