Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 23rd:

Celestica Inc. (CLS): This provider of design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.78 compared with 1.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY): This company that engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of gold, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Company has a PEG ratio of 0.42, compared with 0.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): This manufacturer of biopharmaceutical products, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has a PEG ratio of 1.12, compared with 1.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

