Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 22nd:

Jabil Inc. (JBL): This company that provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.90 compared with 1.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Macy's, Inc. (M): This omnichannel retail organization that operates stores, websites, and mobile applications carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.70 compared with 0.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL): This company that together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Lumber Liquidators has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 1.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): This company that is engaged in the technology business, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.6% over the last 60 days.

Alphabet has a PEG ratio of 1.50 compared with 4.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

