Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 22nd:

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL): This owner and operator of logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote

Delek Logistics has a PEG ratio 8.52, compared with 161.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. peg-ratio-ttm | Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Quote

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This publicly owned investment manager, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

AllianceBernstein's has a PEG ratio 0.73, compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. peg-ratio-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): This provider of fresh, natural, and organic food products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.9% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote

Sprouts Farmers Market's has a PEG ratio 1.45, compared with 1.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote

