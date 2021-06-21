Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 21st

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 21st:

United States Steel Corporation (X): This producer and seller of flat-rolled and tubular steel products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

United States Steel Corporation Price and Consensus

United States Steel Corporation price-consensus-chart | United States Steel Corporation Quote

United States Steel has a PEG ratio of 0.30 compared with 0.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

United States Steel Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

United States Steel Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | United States Steel Corporation Quote

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (HCCI): This company that provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.1% over the last 60 days.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Price and Consensus

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Quote

Heritage-Crystal Clean has a PEG ratio of 1.28, compared with 3.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Quote

PetroChina Company Limited (PTR): This company that engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 80.4% over the last 60 days.

PetroChina Company Limited Price and Consensus

PetroChina Company Limited price-consensus-chart | PetroChina Company Limited Quote

PetroChina has a PEG ratio of 0.17, compared with 0.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PetroChina Company Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

PetroChina Company Limited peg-ratio-ttm | PetroChina Company Limited Quote

Target Corporation (TGT): This general merchandise retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.6% over the last 60 days.

Target Corporation Price and Consensus

Target Corporation price-consensus-chart | Target Corporation Quote

Target has a PEG ratio of 1.47, compared with 2.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Target Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Target Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Target Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.