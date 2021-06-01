Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 1st

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 1st:

Target Corporation (TGT): This general merchandise retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.4% over the last 60 days.

Target has a PEG ratio of 1.45 compared with 2.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

L Brands, Inc. (LB): This retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, and more carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.2% over the last 60 days.

L Brands has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 1.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Tennant Company (TNC): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Tennant Co. has a PEG ratio of 1.90, compared with 3.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This automotive retailercarries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

