Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 1st

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 1st:

Target Corporation (TGT): This general merchandise retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Target has a PEG ratio of 1.45 compared with 2.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

L Brands, Inc. (LB): This retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, and more carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.2% over the last 60 days.

 

L Brands has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 1.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Tennant Company (TNC): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Tennant Co. has a PEG ratio of 1.90, compared with 3.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This automotive retailercarries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

 

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 0.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

