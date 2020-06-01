Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 1st

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 1st:

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO): This operator of colleges, institutions and universities, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Perdoceo Education has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 3.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA): This developer of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.

Acacia Communications has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 1.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PTC Inc. (PTC): This software and services company, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

PTC has a PEG ratio of 1.02, compared with 2.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI): This provider of postsecondary education, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Universal Technical Institute has a PEG ratio of 1.41, compared with 3.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.