Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 19th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 19th:

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO): This company that provide education through online, campus based, and blended learning programs carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Perdoceo Education Corporation Price and Consensus

Perdoceo Education Corporation price-consensus-chart | Perdoceo Education Corporation Quote

Perdoceo Education has a PEG ratio of 0.70 compared with 3.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Perdoceo Education Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Perdoceo Education Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Perdoceo Education Corporation Quote

Celestica Inc. (CLS): This company provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus

Celestica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celestica, Inc. Quote

Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.77 compared with 1.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Celestica, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Celestica, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Celestica, Inc. Quote

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This company that provides investment research services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

AllianceBernstein has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 1.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. peg-ratio-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks to Soar Past the Pandemic: In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn about 5 cutting-edge stocks that could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of the decade.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.