Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 19th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 19th:
Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO): This company that provide education through online, campus based, and blended learning programs carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Perdoceo Education Corporation Price and Consensus
Perdoceo Education Corporation price-consensus-chart | Perdoceo Education Corporation Quote
Perdoceo Education has a PEG ratio of 0.70 compared with 3.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Perdoceo Education Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Perdoceo Education Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Perdoceo Education Corporation Quote
Celestica Inc. (CLS): This company provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus
Celestica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celestica, Inc. Quote
Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.77 compared with 1.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Celestica, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Celestica, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Celestica, Inc. Quote
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This company that provides investment research services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
AllianceBernstein has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 1.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. PEG Ratio (TTM)
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. peg-ratio-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
