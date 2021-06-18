Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 18th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 18th:
AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This company that through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 0.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL): This company that together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
Lumber Liquidators has a PEG ratio of 0.69 compared with 1.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC): This provider of health care products and services to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Henry Schein has a PEG ratio of 1.71 compared with 3.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): This company that is engaged in the technology business, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.6% over the last 60 days.
Alphabet has a PEG ratio of 1.50 compared with 4.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.