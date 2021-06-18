Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 18th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 18th:

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This company that through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus

AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.45 compared with 0.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AutoNation, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL): This company that together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Price and Consensus

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc price-consensus-chart | Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Quote

Lumber Liquidators has a PEG ratio of 0.69 compared with 1.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc peg-ratio-ttm | Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Quote

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC): This provider of health care products and services to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Henry Schein, Inc. Price and Consensus

Henry Schein, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Henry Schein, Inc. Quote

Henry Schein has a PEG ratio of 1.71 compared with 3.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Henry Schein, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Henry Schein, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Henry Schein, Inc. Quote

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): This company that is engaged in the technology business, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.6% over the last 60 days.

Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

Alphabet has a PEG ratio of 1.50 compared with 4.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Alphabet Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Alphabet Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Alphabet Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.