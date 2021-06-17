Investing

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 17th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): This online advertising services provider and related water management products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Google has a PEG ratio of 1.49 compared with 3.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Snap-on Incorporated (SNA): This manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Snap-on has a PEG ratio of 1.75, compared with 2.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Facebook, Inc. (FB): This developer of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Facebook has a PEG ratio of 1.25, compared with 3.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (HCCI): This parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Heritage-Crystal Clean has a PEG ratio of 1.36, compared with 3.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

