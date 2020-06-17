Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:

Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK): This developer and seller of mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Mitek has a PEG ratio 1.33, compared with 2.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): This operator of warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.1% over the last 60 days.

BJ's has a PEG ratio 1.18, compared with 1.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Celestica Inc. (CLS): This provider of design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions, which carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Celestica's has a PEG ratio 0.80, compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

