Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 16th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 16th:

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL): This company that together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Lumber Liquidators has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 1.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This company that through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 0.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Tennant Company (TNC): This company that together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Tennant has a PEG ratio of 1.88 compared with 3.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Target Corporation (TGT): This company that operates large-format general merchandise and food discount stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.4% over the last 60 days.

Target has a PEG ratio of 1.48 compared with 2.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

