Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 12th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 12th:

Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA): This company that develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

Acacia Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus

Acacia Communications, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Acacia Communications, Inc. Quote

Acacia Communications has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 2.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Acacia Communications, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Acacia Communications, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Acacia Communications, Inc. Quote

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This company that provides investment research services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

AllianceBernstein has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 1.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. peg-ratio-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

Celestica Inc. (CLS): This company provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus

Celestica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celestica, Inc. Quote

Celestica has a PEG ratio of 0.83 compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Celestica, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Celestica, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Celestica, Inc. Quote

