Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 11th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 11th:

At Home Group Inc. (HOME): This home decor superstores operator carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

At Home Group Inc. Price and Consensus

At Home Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | At Home Group Inc. Quote

At Home Group Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.55 compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

At Home Group Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

At Home Group Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | At Home Group Inc. Quote

PVH Corp. (PVH): This apparel company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

PVH Corp. Price and Consensus

PVH Corp. price-consensus-chart | PVH Corp. Quote

PVH Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.91, compared with 1.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

PVH Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PVH Corp. peg-ratio-ttm | PVH Corp. Quote

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): This online advertising services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.8% over the last 60 days.

Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

Alphabet has a PEG ratio of 1.50, compared with 3.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Alphabet Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Alphabet Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Alphabet Inc. Quote

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (HCCI): This parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.1% over the last 60 days.

HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. Price and Consensus

HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. Quote

Heritage-Crystal Clean has a PEG ratio of 1.36, compared with 3.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | HeritageCrystal Clean, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.

Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.

Click here to download this report FREE >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.