Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 11th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, June 11th:

eBay Inc. (EBAY): This operator of marketplace and classifieds platforms, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

eBay has a PEG ratio 1.13, compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT): This developer and manufacturer of automotive access control products, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Strattec Security has a PEG ratio 2.02, compared with 6.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): This operator of warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.1% over the last 60 days.

BJ's has a PEG ratio 1.14, compared with 2.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO): This operator of colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Perdoceo's has a PEG ratio 0.77, compared with 3.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

